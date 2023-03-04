SZA turned down ‘Carpool Karaoke’ appearance because she was “too scared”

SZA once turned down an offer to take part in Carpool Karaoke because she was “too scared”, the singer has revealed.

Carpool Karaoke sees James Corden drive celebrities around a location, typically LA, while interviewing them and having them sing along to their own – and other people’s – songs.

Although it started and has continued as a segment on Corden’s The Late Late Show, in 2017, Apple launched a spin-off series with the host. It is unclear which version SZA was invited to appear on.

Advertisement

Speaking to Alternative Press, SZA said she had rejected the offer years back because she was too “scared of being on camera, looking bad, sounding bad and being perceived”. She has since come to regret that decision and said she was more open to it now.

“I really have to remind myself this is my moment in the sun, and I have to take every opportunity because this shit may never happen again,” she said.

SZA released her long-awaited second album ‘SOS’ in December 2022, five years after her critically acclaimed debut ‘CTRL’. The new record has now spent 10 weeks at the top of the Billboard 200, making the star the first female artist to spend so long at the chart’s summit since Adele’s ’25’ in 2015.

Last month, it was announced that a deluxe edition of ‘SOS’ is set to be released and will feature 10 previously unheard songs. A release date for the expanded version is yet to be announced.

In a five-star review of ‘SOS’, NME said: “Five years ago, SZA was heralded for redefining R&B with her eclectic influences and ‘SOS’ takes that range even further. As well as grunge, pop-punk and acoustic guitars, it slinks through rumbling, dirty bass (‘Low’), soulful, classic ballads (‘Gone Girl’), chipmunk soul (‘Smoking On My Ex Pack’), and much more.

Advertisement

“In some other artists’ hands, that collage could feel unfocused, but under SZA’s command, it feels cohesive, organic and like every skip into a new genre is completely justified for each track.”