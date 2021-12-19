SZA reveals she will make her acting debut in new project

SZA has shared that she will make her acting debut on a forthcoming project, details of which have yet to be announced.

The R&B star told fans about the new development in her career in a recent post on her Instagram Story.

“Can’t believe I got the part I wanted,” SZA wrote. “She’s an actress.” The post also included a cake that had been gifted to her that read: “Congrats record breaker and fire actress.”

Hot New Hip-Hop reports that the musician later added: “Lmao thank y’all! And before y’all start somebody BOUGHT me this cake. It’s a sweet gesture n i was being appreciative.”

Last week (December 17), SZA broke Apple Music’s R&B streaming record with ‘I Hate U’. The official release of the track scored the biggest first-week streams of all-time on the platform for an R&B song by a female artist.

‘I Hate U’ was originally released in demo form back in August, alongside ‘Nightbird’ and ‘Joni’, on an anonymously through a SoundCloud account named “.”, which SZA later confirmed the songs were hers by tweeting out a link to the account and saying she was “dumping random thoughts”.

The official version was put out after the track went viral on TikTok. “Honestly this started out as an exercise. I just wanted somewhere to dump my thoughts w out pressure,” SZA wrote on Instagram before the song’s release. “Y’all made it a thing and I’m not mad lmao. Ask and u shall receive.”

It’s currently unclear whether ‘I Hate U’ will feature on the follow-up to SZA’s debut album ‘CTRL’. In July, the star joked that she’d considered scrapping work on her new record and “starting from scratch”.