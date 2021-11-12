T-ARA gear up for their return in teaser for ‘Tiki Taka’ MV

Veteran K-pop girl group T-ARA have dropped the first teaser for their upcoming ‘Tiki Taka’ music video.

The four-piece, composed of Qri, Eunjung, Hyomin and Jiyeon, had released a music video teaser for their upcoming comeback title track ‘Tiki Taka’ on November 12 via digital content brand Dingo Music.

In the 30-second visual, the members of the group are seen backstage, getting ready as they pick out shoes and accessories, with dramatic black-and-white scenes interspersed. The clip is soundtracked by a tropical house-inspired pop beat, before the members can be heard harmonising at the end.

Due out November 15 at 6pm KST, the single is part of their comeback project, titled ‘Re: T-ARA’. The release will include ‘Tiki Taka’ and the B-side ‘All Kill’.

The forthcoming release of ‘Re: T-ARA’ will mark the girl group’s first original release together since they went a four-year hiatus. They will be reuniting with hitmakers Jo Young-soo and Ahn Young-min on the tracks, who had previously collaborated with the act on singles such as ‘Day By Day’ and ‘Lie’.

The news of their return to K-pop was first confirmed earlier this week when Dingo Music released a slew of concept photos for then-unnamed project along with its release date.

However, T-ARA’s return had been in the works since plans were first publicly disclosed by the quartet during their 12th anniversary special livestream on livestreaming platform V Live back in July.

T-ARA’s last release was their ninth mini-album ‘What’s My Name?’, which dropped in June 2017. The girl group officially went on hiatus six months later at the beginning of 2018, after they left longtime agency MBK Entertainment.