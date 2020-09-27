T.I. announces new album ‘The Libra (The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta)’

T.I. has announced that he’s got a new album on the way called ‘The Libra (The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta)’.

Announced on Friday (September 25) – the same day that marked the Atlanta rap legend’s 40th birthday – it’s expected that the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Dime Trap’ will be released independently via his Grand Hustle imprint.

Speaking to DJ Skee, T.I. revealed that ‘The Libra (The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta)’ will arrive on October 16.

Advertisement

To accompany the announcement, T.I. also shared a video for his recent single with Young Thug. ‘Ring’ marks the pair’s latest collaboration together, following 2018’s ‘The Weekend’ featuring Swizz Beatz.

Watch the video for T.I. and Young Thug’s ‘Ring’ below:

Meanwhile, T.I. has been ordered to pay a fine of $75,000 (£58,000) for his part in a fraudulent cryptocurrency case.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged the rapper with promoting fraudulent initial coin offerings (ICOs) in connection with a company called FLiK.

Advertisement

He was accused of offering and selling FLiK “tokens” on his social media accounts and encouraging his followers to invest in the FLiK ICO. He was also accused of falsely claiming to be a co-owner of the company.

According to a press release from the SEC, “T.I. also asked a celebrity friend to promote the FLiK ICO on social media and provided the language for posts, referring to FLiK as T.I.’s ‘new venture.’”