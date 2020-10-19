T.I. appears to confirm long-standing rumour that his friend once urinated on Drake

T.I. has appeared to confirm the identity of the friend who allegedly urinated on Drake at an event 10 years ago.

The long-standing rumour made headlines back in 2015 when Meek Mill released ‘Wanna Know’, a diss track aimed at Drake. “You let Tip homie piss on you in a movie theatre n****, we ain’t forget,” Meek rapped. “Real n****s back in style this shit is lit / This that Ja Rule shit and 50 Cent.”

TMZ cited a source at the time who claimed that the alleged urinating incident took place during a private screening of the film Takers in 2010.

T.I. has brought up the incident once again in a song on his new album ‘The L.I.B.R.A. (The Legend is Back Running Atlanta)’.

In the second verse on ‘We Did It Big’, which you can hear above, T.I. recalls a series of memories of his friend Terrance Beasley, aka Cap, who was killed in prison in 2019.

One such memory sees T.I. name Cap as the person who allegedly urinated on Drake during an event in Los Angeles.

“While I’m fightin’ my own somehow got you home,” T.I. raps. “So drunk in LA, end up pissin’ on Drake, shit / Fuck it, that’s still my brother since back in the trap house.”

Drake has not publicly responded to the song or the rumour in question.

Last month, T.I. was ordered to pay a fine of $75,000 (£58,000) for his part in a fraudulent cryptocurrency case.

The Securities and Exchange Commission charged the rapper with promoting fraudulent initial coin offerings in connection with a company called FLiK.

T.I. agreed to “pay a $75,000 civil monetary penalty and not participate in offerings or sales of digital-asset securities for at least five years” following the charges.