News Music News

T-Pain has bought out slanderous website fucktpain.com to sell his own merchandise

"I simply purchased it from them and now all the profit comes to me. Got it?"

Will Richards
T-Pain
T-Pain

T-Pain has bought the rights to a slanderous website made about him, and begun selling his own merchandise from it.

The website fucktpain.com, which makes derogatory comments about the rapper, came to his attention when a friend sent him the link, he tweets.

So, as he goes on to explain, he decided to make the most of the situation, buying the domain for the website and using it to sell t-shirts emblazoned with the website’s slogan: “T-Pain sucks!”

Advertisement

“k so here’s wht happened,” he tweeted. “My dawg sent me the fucktpain.com link and instead of trying to take it down and hurt the person that put time into making the site.

“I simply purchased it from them and now all the profit comes to me. Got it? So buy it up!! I’d appreciate it”

T-Pain cancelled an upcoming tour late last year due to low ticket sales. The 1UP DLC tour was set to run throughout November 2019.

“Let me just start by saying that my team set up the tour in September and if you’ve ever set up a whole month-long tour before you’d know that’s not enough time to set up a full tour,” he said in a statement. “Some corners got cut, production went missing and I wasn’t as hands on with the planning as I should have been.”

Advertisement

He continued: “I was advised to lie about this and say that I needed some “alone time” or “me time” or needed time to spend with my family or some medical attention. ‘Just don’t make it look like we fucked up.’ We fucked up, I’m gonna keep it real with ya’ll.

“Most artists lie, whenever concerts or tours get canceled, it’s for low ticket sales. It ain’t really about whatever reason they say and I think that’s wrong.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 winners

See which artists, albums and songs bagged gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

Queen play 1985 Live Aid setlist “for first time in history” for Fire Fight Australia

For Fire Fight Australia at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium
Music News Karen Gwee -
Read more

Watch k.d. lang sing ‘Hallelujah’ at Fire Fight Australia

One emotional moment of many at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium
Music News Karen Gwee -
Read more

Taylor Swift wins Best Solo Act In The World award at NME Awards 2020: “I am inspired by all of you”

The pop star beat Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lana Del Rey and Beck
Awards 2020 Sofiana Ramli -
Read more

The 1975 win Band Of The Decade at NME Awards 2020

The four-piece were hailed for "relentlessly pushing the boundaries of what a band can be"
Awards 2020 Luke Morgan Britton -
Read more

Lana Del Rey wins Best Album In The World at NME Awards 2020

"I cannot tell you how much this award means to me"
Awards 2020 Sam Moore -
Read more
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.