T-Pain reconciles with Usher after Auto-Tune feud

T-Pain has patched things up with Usher after revealing that a comment the latter made about his Auto-Tune style singing had sent him into a years-long depression.

On Sunday (November 21) T-Pain invited Usher onstage at an Atlanta event celebrating comedian Dave Chappelle’s forthcoming documentary, telling the singer: “I love you, bro.”

He continued: “I’m telling you, we ain’t going through nothing, bro. We ain’t going through a goddamn thing. It’s all love. In times when we’re divided the most, we need to be together the most. I love you, bro. I’m never not gonna love you, bro, trust me. My dawg” [quotes via Stereogum].

T-Pain’s assurances to Usher follow on from an admission he made earlier this year in Netflix’s This Is Pop series. He recalled a moment when he and Usher were both on a flight to the 2013 BET Awards and a flight attendant woke him up to say that Usher wanted to speak to him at the back of the plane.

What ensued was a conversation in which Usher told T-Pain that his recording style, which helped popularise the use of Auto-Tune in pop music, “fucked up music for real singers”. T-Pain said Usher’s comments sent him into a four-year depression.

In August, Usher told Billboard that it was “very hurtful” to learn of T-Pain’s experience. “It was very hurtful to know that he had experienced that kind of hardship in life. I wouldn’t wish that on any person. Private conversations for me have always been intended to uplift. But when or if people get pieces of it, they can always have some other interpretation,” he said.

Usher’s interview with Billboard also mentioned that the pair had since spoken and “were good”, however, their reunion onstage at the weekend appears to be the first public display of conciliation.

In other news, T-Pain accused Kanye West recently of stealing one of his “corny lines” for the ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ track ‘Dark Fantasy’.