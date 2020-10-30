Listen to Ta-ku’s sentimental new track ‘Notice’

Perth producer Ta-ku has shared new single ‘Notice’. Positioning the beatmaker’s soulful vocals above a bed of hazy piano chords and strings, it’s a woozy, sentimental R&B cut oriented by trap-inflected beats.

“Inspired by the relationship I have with my father – ‘Notice’ is the song my younger self would sing if he knew that he could. No relationship is perfect but sometimes it’s nice to say exactly what you feel,” commented Ta-ku in a statement.

‘Notice’ arrives alongside a simple but effective, self-directed video that ties into the song’s lyrical themes, depicting a young boy at his kitchen’s family table. Watch that below:

“I think this is the most I’ve ever used my voice on a track,” the producer added. “While I’m still growing as an artist this feels like new territory for me that I’m more than excited to keep exploring.”

Ta-ku has kept relatively busy throughout 2020, particularly in the collaborative sphere. Earlier this month, he curated the ‘All Things Considered Vol. 1’ compilation through his 823 collective project. The 14-track collection included contributions from the likes of Idealism, Wun Two, Matt McWaters and more.

As far as his own music, ‘Notice’ is the second single from Ta-ku this year, following up the Panama-featuring ‘Cruel’ back in August. In May, he also shared a cover of BENEE‘s ‘Glitter’.

It’s unclear at this stage whether ‘Notice’ and ‘Cruel’ are part of a larger project from the producer. His last full-length album was 2018’s ’25 Nights for Nujabes’.