Ta-ku releases a cover of BENEE’s hit song ‘Glitter’

Perth-based multi-disciplinarian Ta-ku has released a cover of BENEE’s ‘Glitter’.

The first new single in two years from Ta-ku – real name Regan Matthews – his rendition of ‘Glitter’ is a downbeat version of the alt-pop BENEE’s 2019 hit. Watch the accompanying visualiser below.

Advertisement

“I’ve always been a big fan of BENEE and her song ‘Glitter’ in particular,” Ta-ku said in a press statement released today (May 29). “I was listening to it one day – and just as the world started changing due to the pandemic, the lyrics took on a new meaning to me inside my head.

“It became something that I felt we needed more than we know moving forward to the somewhat unknown. Almost a regretful tone to how we sometimes might wish we didn’t take those moments of togetherness for granted. Social contact and seeing someone’s smile in real life is highly underrated.”

Ta-ku has garnered a global cult following for his multi-platform creative style that includes visual projects and photography residencies, as well as two highly acclaimed EPs, ‘Songs to Break Up To’ and ‘Songs To Make Up To’ released in 2013 and 2015 respectively.

Last year Ta-ku collaborated with Canadian producer Matt McWaters as a duo, Please Wait, releasing their debut EP ‘Black & White’.

BENEE – real name Stella Bennett – recently released an alternate version of her viral hit ‘Supalonely’. The new version was entitled ‘Lownly’, written as the New Zealand artist entered lockdown for coronavirus concerns.

Advertisement

Ta-ku’s ‘Glitter’ is available to buy/stream now.