Ta-ku shares first single in two years, ‘Cruel’, featuring Panama

Perth producer Ta-ku has released his first official single in two years, ‘Cruel’, collaborating with Sydney electronic artist Panama on the release.

In a statement, Ta-ku commented on his work with Panama – real name Jarrah McCleary – and the new track. “Panama and I have always shared musical circles and I have admired his music for many years from afar.

“‘Cruel’ is a direct song about relationships… the song describes being on the receiving end of when a person turns on you in the heat of a moment or during an argument.

Advertisement

“Even relationships of the past stick with you and the love you had for certain people stays in your heart. Sometimes it’s easier to convey our feelings through music instead.”

Listen to ‘Cruel’ below:

‘Cruel’ arrives after Ta-ku shared a downbeat rendition of alt-pop singer BENEE‘S 2019 hit song ‘Glitter’ in May.

Ta-ku – real name Regan Matthews – has garnered a global following for his multi-platform creative style. He’s released a handful of projects – including ‘Songs to Break Up To’ and ‘Songs To Make Up To’ in 2013 and 2015 respectively, as well as 2018’s ’25 Nights for Nujabes’.

Advertisement

Last year Matthews dropped an EP with Canadian producer Matt McWaters, ‘Black & White’, using the moniker Please Wait for the duo’s output together.

The release was issued under Ta-Ku’s own creative label 823 Records, the creators describing their debut offering as being “more about self-expression than anything else”, and saying it “covers a range of issues and experiences from different times” in their lives.