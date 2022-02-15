Tablo says Epik High are their own “biggest critics”

Epik High member Tablo has shared his thoughts on the trio’s dynamic as a team, following the release of their new studio album ‘Epik High Is Here 下, Part 2’.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the hip-hop trio – which comprises Tablo, Mithra Jin and DJ Tukutz – spoke about ‘Epik High Is Here 下, Part 2’ and how their honest friendship has contributed to the group’s longevity.

“We don’t have any yes-men. We fight over everything,” revealed Tablo, who added that their willingness to critique each other’s ideas and music has kept Epik High on track. “The other two members are there to keep you grounded.”

Advertisement

“There would be no point in continuing if we were high-fiving each other for every verse and beat,” added the musician. “We are our biggest critics, and that is what propels us forward.”

Elsewhere in the interview, DJ Tukutz revealed that Epic High had experienced some pressure on the fact that ‘Epik High Is Here 下, Part 2’ would be their tenth album. “We are definitely aware of the fact and can’t help but feel the eyes on us,” he said.

Shortly after the release of the record and its lead single ‘Gray So Gray’, BTS leader RM took to Instagram to show his support for Epik High’s new release. Tablo later responded to the idol’s post, sharing that his love for RM and BTS “knows no bounds”.