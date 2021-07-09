TXT’s Taehyun unveils moving rendition of ZAYN’s ‘Let Me’

Taehyun of South Korean boyband Tomorrow X Together (TXT) has dropped a cover of ZAYN‘s 2018 single ‘Let Me’.

At the beginning of the clip, the K-pop idol shared his reason for covering the song, nohing that ZAYN was one of the artists who “inspired [him] the most” prior to his debut with TXT. “While I was a trainee, there were two artists that inspired me the most. One, as you all know, is Justin Bieber, and the other one would be Zayn,” he said.

“And if you let me be your man / Then I’ll take care of you, you / For the rest of my life, for the rest of yours,” he sings on his moving rendition of ‘Let Me’. Aside from providing main vocals, Taehyun also did the backing vocals for the cover and was also the recording engineer, according to the video’s description.

Advertisement

Taehyun’s cover of ‘Let Me’ is the latest in a string of song covers from TXT, following Huening Kai’s rendition of 5 Seconds of Summer’s ‘Youngblood’. As a group, the boyband have also released their own versions of popular hits such as Shawn Mendes’ ‘In My Blood’ amd Avenue Beats’ ‘F2020’.

Last month, TXT shared what they think about being referred to as K-pop’s “fourth generation it boys”. In an interview with DAZED Korea, five-member group expressed their gratefulness for the acclaim, but also note that it does place pressure on them to “work even harder”.