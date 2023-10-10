Taemin announces ‘Guilty’, his first solo comeback in over two years

Taemin has announced the first details of ‘Guilty’, his first solo comeback in over two years.

The SHINee singer and dancer last released solo material in May 2021 with the mini-album ‘Advice’, which arrived shortly before he began his mandatory military service.

‘Guilty’ is set to arrive on October 30 at 6pm KST (9am GMT). Further information, including a tracklist and single, is yet to be revealed. However, some artwork relating to the record has been shared. In it, a piece of white clothing lies on a brown floor next to the shoes and legs of a person. The mini-album’s name is superimposed on top of the image.

Since completing his military service, Taemin has been busy with SHINee. The group released their latest album, ‘Hard’ in June 2023, which also marked their 15th anniversary. In a three-star review, NME wrote: “‘Hard’ is perfectly pleasant; not a bad album in the slightest, but also not one that reaches the dizzying heights SHINee are capable of.

“They are a group that have blazed their own path through the industry and have stood out as a singular, inimitable band along the way, but here they blend in a little more.”

The group’s 15th anniversary is set to be celebrated in a documentary titled My SHINee World, which is expected to premiere in November. The upcoming film will include never-before-seen content from the group as it outlines their 15-year career and journey with their fans thus far.

Meanwhile, at a fan meeting held in Seoul in May to mark the anniversary, Taemin teased that 2023 would be full of new music from SHINee. “This year will be SHINee’s year,” he told fans at the event. “Our fan meeting is ending, but there’s still our [June] comeback. Also, please be fully prepared for just how many comebacks there will be.”

So far this year, as well as the ‘Hard’ comeback, Key has had two comebacks – ‘Killer’ and ‘Good & Great’ – while Onew shared his first Korean-language album, ‘Circle’.