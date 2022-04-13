Hear a snippet of Taeyong’s new single, ‘Love Theory’

NCT’s Taeyong has released a new snippet of ‘Love Theory’, his upcoming solo single featuring rapper Wonstein.

In the new TikTok clip, Taeyong is seen panning the camera to Wonstein and dancing around the set of what seems to be the music video for ‘Love Theory’. “You are my lovely fairy / I need the love dictionary / I need the love theory / I need you, I need” Taeyong sings in the whimsical 15-second teaser.

It’s the latest taste of the NCT member’s forthcoming solo single. Last week, Taeyong had also released in several vlogs where he unboxed parts of his costume for the ‘Love Theory’ music video and another where he took viewers on a short tour of one of the music video’s sets.

‘Love Theory’ is slated for release on April 14, 6pm KST. Notably, both Taeyong and Wonstein participated in the songwriting and production process of the track.

Prior to this, Taeyong had teamed up with Suran for her latest single, ‘Diamonds’. The song, which is a cut from Suran’s latest mini-album, ‘Flyin’ Part 1’, was co-written and co-produced by Taeyong.

In other news, Source Music has announced a debut date for its upcoming girl group, LE SSERAFIM. In a statement issued to Weverse today (April 12), the label announced that LE SSERAFIM are set to release their first mini-album, titled ‘Fearless’, on May 2 at 6pm KST.

Apart from their first release, the group is also set to hold a fan showcase for their debut at the Jangchung Arena on May 2 at 8pm KST, with a livestream to be simultaneously broadcast online.