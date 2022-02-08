Tai Verdes to perform his first ever Australian shows

US singer-songwriter Tai Verdes is set to embark on his first ever tour of Australia, performing two headline shows outside of his Splendour In The Grass appearance.

The shows come as part of Verdes’ current ‘HDTV’ tour in support of his 2021 debut album, ‘TV’, which features his hit single ‘A-O-K’.

Verdes will appear in Sydney and Melbourne this July. Find full date info below.

Of his first tour Down Under, Verdes said via a press statement: “Coming to Australia is going to be wild. I’m so appreciative that I get to fly 7,500 miles just to play my music. I can’t wait to take in every single second of it, playing these shows and meeting and connecting with new fans.”

While the two shows aren’t official Splendour sideshows, Verdes’ shows will coincide with his billing at the three-day Byron Bay festival in July. Verdes is set to perform his latest singles ‘LAst dAy oN EaRTh’ and ‘Let’s Go To Hell’, both of which are lifted from from his yet-to-be-released second LP.

Organisers of Splendour announced today its slew of official sideshow events, with additional dates locked in for acts like Liam Gallagher, Yungblud, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and more.

Like Verdes, other international Splendour artists have announced headline appearances, with the likes of Starcrawler and Parquet Courts sharing dates for major city shows today.

Tai Verdes’ 2022 Australian tour dates are:

JULY

Friday 22 – Sydney, Metro Theatre

Saturday 23 – Byron Bay, Splendour In The Grass

Sunday 24 – Melbourne, 170 Russell

