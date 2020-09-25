Taio Cruz quits TikTok after having ”suicidal thoughts”

Taio Cruz has explained why he quit TikTok, saying that messages and comments on the app had caused him to have “suicidal thoughts”.

The singer and rapper posted a note on his Instagram page, revealing the details behind his decision to leave the video-sharing app.

“I’m DEFINITELY NOT going back to TikTok anytime soon,” he said, after thanking fans for their supportive messages. “My body was shaking and I had suicidal thoughts. I pride myself on being mentally resilient so the fact that I felt that way, shocked even me.”

Advertisement

Cruz said he had been the target of “hateful, mocking videos” that had started a “feedback loop of negativity” as more people reacted and responded to them.

“My intention was to make some fun videos and interact with my fans, but some, who I won’t mention, were averse to that,” he wrote. “For my own mental health, I would rather be where I’m welcomed, for now, TikTok is no that place.”

He concluded the post by saying: “Social media shouldn’t be like this. Sadly it is.”

Since sharing the post, Cruz has deleted all of his previous posts from his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Advertisement

Cruz has released three albums in his career so far, with the latest ‘TY.O’ arriving in 2011. He has collaborated with the likes of Kesha, Kylie Minogue and French Montana, and has written songs for David Guetta, Will Young and more.

Meanwhile, TikTok could have avoided being banned in the US after a last-minute deal for Oracle and Walmart to buy the app was tentatively agreed. Donald Trump had put plans in motion to block the app from the US App Store, saying American companies had to be in control of the platform.

For help and advice on mental health: