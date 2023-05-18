Taiwan’s Golden Melody Awards announces 2023 nominees: Elephant Gym, Lexie Liu, ​​Wu Qing-feng and many more

In partnership with GMA

The Golden Melody Awards – the long-running music awards show, known as Taiwan’s equivalent of the Grammys – has unveiled the 2023 nominees.

On Tuesday night (May 16) the nominations were unveiled for the 34th Golden Melody Awards, which will be held July 1 at the Taipei Arena. Hosted by singer-songwriter and two-time Golden Melody Award winner WeiBird, the awards show will also be live-streamed, for the first time in history, on the Golden Melody Awards’ YouTube channel.

The Awards will be preceded by the Golden Melody Festival from June 28-30, which takes into its scope keynotes by local and international industry luminaries, speed meetings with curators and buyers, and a ticketed showcase featuring artists from Taiwan and beyond.

A shortlist of 169 works, compiled by a committee over a three-month review period, will contend for 27 awards this year. This year’s Special Contribution Award will go to two awardees: late renowned lyricist and producer Eric Lin and veteran Taiwanese singer FeiFei Ou-Yang.

The Song of the Year category will be contested by Jay Chou’s ‘Greatest Works Of Art’, Lala Hsu’s ‘Like A Star’, Hung Pei-yu’s ‘Silver Lining’, Enno Cheng’s ‘Daughters’, Anpu’s ‘The Best Time’ and ‘Semane Sepi’ by Kasiwa.

Up for Best Newcomer this year are Hung Pei-yu, LÜCY, The Crane, Haoting, Mango Jump, CZ Dog and Abus Tanapima.

Nominated in the Best Male Vocalist category are MC Hot Dog, Kumachan, Wu Qing-feng, Hush, The Crane and Zhao Lei. Meanwhile, singers nominated in the Best Female Vocalist category are Lala Hsu, Hung Pei-Yu, Yisa Yu, A-Lin, Pennie Tai and Lexie Liu.

Kelly Tsai, Huang Fei, Enno Cheng, Kerris Tsai and Olivia Tsao have been nominated for Best Female Vocalist (Taiwanese), as Danny Shao, Sam Liao, Chen Chu-sheng, Lin Ching-chi and Since Chou vie for the Best Male Vocalist (Taiwanese) award.

Leading the nominations for Best Vocalist (Indigenous Language) are Biung, Yawei Mawring, Kivi, Matzka, Kasiwa and Abus Tanapima.

Elephant Gym, JADE, Sheng-Xiang & Band, Bugs of Phonon, Cosmospeople, A_Root and Robot Swing, meanwhile, are up for the Best Musical Group award.

Misa, VUIZE, ZiXuan, Julia Peng and Rita Lin are contending for Best Vocalist (Hakka), while Crispy, Running Youth, Deep White, Nine One One and Mr. Miss have all been nominated for Best Vocal Group.

Check out the complete list of nominees at the 2023 Golden Melody Awards here.

This year, the Golden Melody Festival has entered into partnerships with four music festivals from around the world: MaMA Music & Convention in France, Wanderland Music & Arts Festival in the Philippines, Singapore’s Baybeats and Thailand’s Big Mountain Music Festival.

Through these partnerships, bands from those respective countries will play the GMA Showcase this year: namely Singapore’s Motifs, Filipino funk band Flu and Thai-pop boyband PERSES. Taiwanese acts will also perform – I Mean Us, Karencici, Paige Su, Kasiwa, Iruka Porisu, Jerry Li, The Dinosaur’s Skin and L8ching will take to the stage at Corner Max Taipei from June 28-30.

Keynote speakers at the Golden Melody Festival include Grammy-winning musician James Fauntleroy; 88rising co-founder and Op3n CEO Jaeson Ma; Kossy Ng, the Head of Music (SEA) at Spotify; Spotify’s Artist & Label Partnerships staff (Greater China) Pitt Tang; Sync Summit CEO Mark Frieser; Emmy-nominated music supervisor Jen Malone and more.

The Golden Melody Festival is currently open to businesses for registration here. For more information, visit the official GMA website.