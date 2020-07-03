Watch Taka Perry cover Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Walks’ for triple j’s ‘Like A Version’

Sydney producer Taka Perry has taken to triple j’s ‘Like A Version’ studios today to deliver his rendition of Kanye West‘s 2004 track ‘Jesus Walks’.

Watch it below:

Perry enlisted Western Sydney artist A.GIRL, as well as Gia Vorne and Emalia, to help him out on his rendition of the track, taken from West’s debut album ‘The College Dropout’.

“I remember old school Kanye playing on the radio growing up and ‘Jesus Walks’ was the song I loved the most. It’s such an iconic song and one that you think would have been done before (for Like A Version) but, surprisingly it wasn’t, so I knew I had to do it,” Perry said of his performance in a press statement.

Perry also interpolated elements of Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s 2018 hit ‘All The Stars’ in the cover.

“I added ‘All The Stars’ because I felt like my favourite Like A Versions are the ones that give a nod to another song in their arrangement,” Perry said.

“I wanted to use the LAV platform to be able to shed some light on some of my favourite artists in the country that Australia may not have heard before. I decided to get in A.GIRL, Emalia and Gia, as they’re all so good at what they do, and unique to each other, that I knew they were the only ones that could take the performance where I wanted it to go.”

Perry also performed his original track ‘Only U’ with Gia Vorne on vocals. Watch that performance below.