Taka Perry returns with new single ‘Diamonds’

Sydney producer Taka Perry has made his return today with the release of his latest single, ‘Diamonds’.

A brighter-sounding track than what he’s released recently, ‘Diamonds’ sees Perry step into vocal duties in addition to producing the track.

Listen to ‘Diamonds’ below:

“I made ‘Diamonds’ earlier this year when Sydney was in lockdown and people were mostly keeping to themselves,” Perry said of the song.

“In my mind, I’d finished the track then and there and filed it away on my laptop. It wasn’t until I was able to explore so many different vocal treatments and live processing for my recent triple j Like A Version, that I realised I may not be finished with it as the idea to incorporate my vocals into my own music crept in. I decided to come back to it with a fresh perspective and wrote and recorded all the vocal parts you hear in the track.”

“Lyrically, it’s about a daydream,” he continued.

“In a time when you can’t physically escape your own home, at least you can take a trip to a faraway place in your own mind. I think we all need to once in a while.”

‘Diamonds’ is Perry’s second single of the year, and the first without a feature. He dropped ‘Only U’ with Gia Vorne back in May.

He also recruited Gia Vorne, as well as A.GIRL and Emalia for Perry’s acclaimed performance on triple j’s Like A Version, where he offered a stunning rework of Kanye West‘s ‘Jesus Walks’.