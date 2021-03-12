Taka Perry teams up with Stevan for new single ‘Twenty’

Sydney producer Taka Perry has teamed up with Wollongong artist Stevan for the pair’s new single ‘Twenty’.

Released today (March 12) to coincide with Stevan’s birthday, the upbeat track sees the young artist lament turning 20 after a year of pandemic madness, opening the song with the line “2020 messed me up/now I’m turning 20 no pretending I was stuck“.

It’s a coming-of-age tune that arrives alongside a fun music video, with the pair whipping out some COVID-normal props (facemasks, disinfectant spray), playing chess and donning a duck costume in the studio.

Check it out below:

Speaking to triple j about the collaboration, Perry said, “I’ve been a huge fan of Stevan since he released ‘Timee’ in 2019 and have always wanted to work with him”.

“We finally had the chance to get into the studio at the start of 2021 and immediately hit it off. Our creative workflow is almost identical with us favouring quick decisions, rather than procrastinating on any one element, so was nice to working with someone that decisive.”

Perry has also announced his first headline tour off the back of the track’s release, performing at Sydney’s Lord Gladstone Hotel on March 26 and Wollongong’s Illawarra Hotel on April 9. Tickets for the shows can be found here.

The track marks the first 2021 release for both artists. It follows on from Perry’s hugely catchy single ‘Diamonds’ and Stevan’s ‘Ontogeny’ mixtape, both released last November.