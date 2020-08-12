Take a look inside this mum’s Slipknot-themed bathroom

A mother’s Slipknot-themed bathroom has gone viral on TikTok – you can check out the clip below.

User @yunghussy took to the platform last week to give a video tour of the impressive space, which is home to a toilet bearing the band’s iconic logo, a Slipknot shower curtain and a floor covered in band members’ masked faces.

“My mom’s favourite band is Slipknot, so she built a Slipknot bathroom,” they wrote as the caption to the clip, which has so far clocked up almost 58,000 ‘likes’. The video is soundtracked by the metal outfit’s 2008 single ‘Psychosocial’.

Elsewhere, we see a number of sinister red hands protruding from a black wall as well as a stereo system. The sink, meanwhile, appears to sit atop one of Clown’s signature keg drums.

Last week, the identity of Slipknot’s mysterious new member, Tortilla Man, appeared to have been accidentally revealed by the group. The latest recruit joined Corey Taylor and co. last year following their far from amicable split with Chris Fehn.

Meanwhile, Taylor has urged people to “stop whining and put your god damn mask on” in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus. “Just because you haven’t had anyone in your life affected by it doesn’t mean that it’s not a real thing,” he reasoned.