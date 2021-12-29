Take That are planning a Las Vegas residency in 2023

Take That have revealed that they are hoping to host a Las Vegas residency in 2023.

Lead singer Gary Barlow said the band were close to signing a deal before the coronavirus pandemic hit but they are hoping to come back to it in the coming weeks.

“Just before lockdown we were so close to signing contracts to do a residency in Vegas and we want to do that,” he told Heat (via Contact Music).

“It won’t be next year, but we’re hoping for 2023. It’s something we all want to do and I think our fans would love it.”

The band would be the latest in a growing portfolio of artists who have signed up for a residency in Vegas.

Last month, Adele announced a 12-week residency at the Colosseum in the Caesars Palace hotel, which runs from January 21 through to April 16, 2022.

Earlier this month, John Legend also announced that he’ll be the latest R&B star to take on a residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood next year following in the footsteps of Boyz II Men, Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey and Usher.

KISS were due to kick off a residency at the same venue earlier this week but it was axed in October with “soft ticket sales” reportedly to blame for the shows being cancelled.

Tonight (December 29), Katy Perry will kick off her residency at The Theatre at Resorts World resort/casino.

Ahead of the opening night, the singer shared the setlist which included hits such as ‘Chained To The Rhythm’, ‘California Gurls’, ‘Firework’, ‘Never Really Over’ and ‘I Kissed A Girl’.

Her run will continue until March 19, 2022.

Meanwhile, last year it was confirmed that a Take That movie musical entitled Greatest Days is in the works, based on the stage musical The Band.

Former Take That member Robbie Williams also reunited with the band earlier this year (May 29) for a special virtual concert. The live-streamed show raised money for music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins and Crew Nation, who were helping to support concert crews during the coronavirus outbreak.