Take That’s Howard Donald has shared a photo with David Bowie edited over bandmate Gary Barlow.

The boy band member posted the black-and-white picture on his Instagram account last week (July 14), which sees himself and bandmate Mark Owen stood either side of Bowie.

In the caption, Donald recalled meeting the late pop icon, writing: “For sure I was very nervous meeting @davidbowie as I’m not so comfortable around other famous people and can get star struck quite easily.

Advertisement

“But he was so normal and down to earth which made me feel at ease. Plus it was an opportunity I was never gonna miss and so glad I had the balls to ask.”

He continued: “Will there ever be anyone as musically talented as the man himself? And also someone that changed fashions and music styles like nobody else. Doubt it! Was a pleasure Mr Bowie. X.”

However, it has since been revealed that the photo is fake, with the original featuring Barlow in Bowie’s place found on Getty Images. Donald has yet to comment on the photo or remove it from his Instagram.

In important Take That news, Howard Donald has posted a photo of himself with David Bowie, which it later transpires is Bowie photoshopped over Gary Barlow's face pic.twitter.com/qqBQ8bCj0P — Major Charles Innocent (@JoeStephenson96) July 18, 2020

Advertisement

Fans commenting on Donald’s Instagram post claimed he had met Bowie, although not at the time the edited photo showed.

Meanwhile, former Take That member Robbie Williams reunited with the band earlier this year (May 29) for a special virtual concert. The live-streamed show raised money for music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins and Crew Nation, who are helping to support concert crews during the coronavirus outbreak.

Williams left the group in 1995 to launch his own solo career, returning in 2010 for the band’s sixth album ‘Progress’.