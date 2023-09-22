Take That announce new album ‘This Life’, detail massive UK and Ireland tour

Take That have shared their first new single in five years, ‘Windows’, and announced details of their ninth album and a huge UK and Ireland tour. Find all the details below.

The group – comprising Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen – premiered the song on BBC Radio 2 this morning (September 22) where they told host Zoe Ball about their next chapter.

“New music, it is exciting,” Barlow said. “We’ve been together for 33 years now so it’s like, ‘What’s next? How do we sound in 2023?’ That’s the exciting bit.

“There’s nothing more we love than going into a studio and going, ‘Who are we now? How does our music sound when it comes out?’ And it feels fresh and it feels exciting, and it feels like we’re looking upwards. I think we’re at a nice time of life.”

He added: “It’s hopeful and there’s a lot of light I think in this music. We’re very excited for our audience to hear it – always.”

Barlow explained that ‘Windows’ was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee. The track was produced by Grammy-winner Dave Cobb, who has previously worked with the likes of Chris Stapleton and Brandi Carlile.

‘Windows’ serves as the first taste of Take That’s ninth studio record ‘This Life’, which is due for release on November 24 (pre-order here).

“We made most of the album in Savannah in Georgia, so it had that south sort of influence to it,” Barlow told Radio 2. “And it’s strange how an environment actually comes out in the music as well.”

He added: “We really went for the [vocal] harmonies on this record.”

Other sessions took place at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, per a press release. A tracklist for the upcoming LP has not yet been shared.

Additionally, Take That have confirmed that they’ll be showcasing ‘This Life’ on a huge UK and Ireland tour next spring/summer. The trio had teased the dates by projecting their official logo on the venues they will be visiting.

Tickets go on general sale Friday 29th September at 9:30 AM BST. Pre-sale starts on Wednesday 27th at 9:30 AM BST. It’s been such a pleasure making this album and we can’t wait to perform some songs live. https://t.co/7ElauYKxH8 pic.twitter.com/AB27bNvtDI — Take That (@takethat) September 22, 2023

Kicking off in mid-April, the run of concerts will include four nights at The O2 in London as well as other arenas and stadiums across the UK and Ireland. Olly Murs is also set to perform as a “very special guest” support act.

Tickets go on general sale at 9:30am BST next Friday (September 29) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Alternatively, fans can access a pre-sale next Wednesday (27) by pre-ordering ‘This Life’ here before 10am on Tuesday (26).

Take That’s 2024 UK and Ireland headline dates are as follows:



APRIL 2024

13 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

14 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

19 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

20 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

22 – 3Arena, Dublin

23 – 3Arena, Dublin

25 – The O2, London

26 – The O2, London

27 – The O2, London

30 – The O2, London

MAY 2024

03 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

04 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

05 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

07 – Co-op Live, Manchester

08 – Co-op Live, Manchester

10 – Co-op Live, Manchester

11 – Co-op Live, Manchester

14 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

15 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

17 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

18 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

24 – Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

26 – The City Ground Stadium, Nottingham

28 – Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich

30 – Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

JUNE

01 – St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

04 – Home Park Stadium, Plymouth

06 – Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea

08 – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol



In a joint statement, Take That said: “It’s been a wonderful experience being back in the studio together making this record. It has that feeling of spreading your wings, letting out the old and bringing in the new.

“We’re incredibly proud of the new album – there’s a sense of togetherness, whether that’s us coming back together as a band or people wanting connection in their own lives. We’re excited for this new chapter!”