Take That to tour Australia with Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Take That will embark on a tour of Australia accompanied by Sophie Ellis-Bextor in October and November this year – see the full list of dates and ticket information below.

Ellis-Bextor’s 2001 single ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ is enjoying a cultural and chart resurgence thanks to its use in the Jacob Elordi- and Barry Keoghan-starring movie Saltburn. She will be a special guest when the UK pop trio of Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald return down under for their first shows in the region since 2017.

Dubbed This Life On Tour, this round of dates will kick off October 30 at Perth’s RAC Arena. They will also perform at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena and Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, and then round out the tour with three stops at wineries in South Australia, NSW and Queensland for concert series A Day On The Green. Australia’s own Ricki-Lee Coulter will join them at A Day On The Green.

Take That and Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s 2024 Australia tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Wednesday 30 – Perth, WA, RAC Arena

NOVEMBER

Saturday 2 – Barossa Valley, SA, Peter Lehmann Wines*

Wednesday 6 – Melbourne, VIC, Rod Laver Arena

Thursday 7 – Sydney, NSW, Qudos Bank Arena

Saturday 9 – Hunter Valley, NSW, Bimbadgen*

Sunday 10 – Mount Cotton, QLD, Sirromet Wines*

*A Day On The Green with Ricki-Lee Coulter

An artist pre-sale with the code “THISLIFE” begins Wednesday February 7 at 1pm local time, while pre-sale for Frontier Touring members begins the same day at 3pm local time. General sale kicks off next Tuesday February 13 at 1pm local time. Find more information via promoter Frontier Touring.

Take That’s tour comes in support of their 2023 album ‘This Life’. Their first album in six years, it charted at No. 1 in the UK and was the biggest selling album from a UK artist last year. Ellis-Bextor’s own ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ has gone viral and re-entered charts around the world following its use in the finale of Emerald Fennell-directed film Saltburn – where it soundtracked Keoghan dancing nude through the titular mansion.

The song is currently sitting at number 7 on the ARIA singles chart (it peaked at number 3 in 2002) and was covered earlier this month by the Sydney indie band Royel Otis on triple j’s Like A Version.