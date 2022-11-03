Medical examiner’s office says Takeoff died from gunshot wounds to head and torso

The death of Migos rapper taker Takeoff has officially been declared a homicide by the Harris County medical examiner’s office, a day after he was fatally shot in Houston.

As the Los Angeles Times reports, Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – died of “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arms”, according to a preliminary autopsy report viewed by the Times. The report is not yet complete.

Takeoff was shot and killed in the early hours of Tuesday morning (November 1) at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, where he was in attendance at a private party with his uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo.

According to reports, a man opened fire after a disagreement broke out during a game of dice. Takeoff was pronounced dead by officers at the scene after suffering a gunshot wound to the head or neck. Two other people also suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident.

“A large group of people had gathered at the front door area just outside the building, and it led to an argument where the shooting took place from the disagreement,” Sgt. Michael Arrington of the Houston Police said. “A lot of people that were there, fled the scene and did not stick around to give a statement.”

At time of writing, police have yet to name any suspects in the case. Houston Police have made an appeal for witnesses to come forward to help identify the gunman. “I’m calling you to action, to step up,” Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner said. “There were 40 people at least at this event and people left possibly out of fear.”

Takeoff’s death prompted an outpouring of tributes from the hip-hop world and beyond, with the likes of Gucci Mane, Dave, Rick Ross, Ja Rule, Kid Cudi, AJ Tracey, Rae Sremmurd, Wiz Khalifa, City Girls‘ Yung Miami, DJ Premier and Cordae all honouring the rapper. Fans remembered Takeoff by sharing his best verses.

Desiigner, whose rise to fame came at roughly the same time as Migos’, said he was quitting rap while mourning Takeoff in an emotional stream on Instagram Live. Chuck D condemned gun violence in an interview reflecting on the “tragedy” of Takeoff’s death.

Forming Migos in 2008 with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset, Takeoff would go on to release more than a dozen mixtapes and four studio albums with the group, most recently ‘Culture III’ in 2021. He released his debut solo album ‘The Last Rocket’ in 2018 and last month teamed up with Quavo for the collaborative album ‘Only Built For Infinity Links’.