Migos rapper Takeoff has reportedly been killed, aged 28

Migos rapper Takeoff has reportedly been killed in a shooting in Houston.

The Georgia-born musician, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.

TMZ reports that Takeoff was killed in Houston in the early hours of this morning (November 1), citing “law enforcement sources and multiple witnesses”.

Migos Rapper Takeoff Dead at 28, Shot in Houston https://t.co/OThEcutED0 — TMZ (@TMZ) November 1, 2022

Houston outlet KPRC 2 News additionally reports that one person was killed and two were injured in a shooting at a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling in downtown Houston.

Houston Police Department told the outlet that a man with a gunshot wound to the head or neck was pronounced dead at the scene. HPD also confirmed that Takeoff and his fellow Migos member Quavo were in attendance at the time of the shooting.

Officers added, however, they are “not releasing an identity of the deceased victim until his family is notified & ID verified by Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences”.

UPDATE: 2 other victims taken in private vehicles to hospitals. Media partners: We are not releasing an identity of the deceased victim until his family is notified & ID verified by Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. Any updates on the incident will be posted here. https://t.co/bbaad2z9My — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 1, 2022

NME has reached out to representatives of Takeoff and Migos for further confirmation.

Takeoff was one member of the Atlanta hip-hop trio Migos along with Quavo and Offset.

Takeoff released his debut solo album ‘The Last Rocket’ in November 2018.

This is a developing story, and will be updated…