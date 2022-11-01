Takeoff said he wanted to be recognised for his work days before his death

Migos rapper Takeoff admitted that he wanted to be recognised for his work just days before his death.

In one of his final interviews, on Revolt’s Drink Champs podcast, the rapper spoke about new album ‘Only Built for Infinity Links’ as Unc & Phew with fellow Migos member Quavo.

When s Drink Champs host N.O.R.E. pointed out that Takeoff really shined on the record, the rapper said: “For sure, enough is enough. I’m chill, I’m laid back, but it’s time to pop it, you know what I mean?

“It’s time to give me my flowers. I don’t want them when I ain’t here.”

The Georgia-born US musician, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in the early hours of this morning (November 1). He was 28 years old.

It comes as footage of his last ever show was also shared online following his death.

Takeoff delivered his last live performance on Saturday night (October 29) at Lil Wayne‘s Lil WeezyAna Fest in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Meanwhile, the likes of Dave, Ja Rule and Rick Ross were among a host of musicians who paid tribute to Takeoff following his death.

Dave, who shared a series of images of himself with Takeoff in the studio via his Instagram Stories, wrote: “My brother… days we spent together are priceless.”

Ja Rule also paid his respects, tweeting: ““Rip Takeoff.. this shit has to STOP… sending love to friends and family,” while Lil Pump wrote: “God plz tell me this ain’t true”.

Meanwhile, Rick Ross expressed his sadness, tweeting: “We lost a young legend”, while representatives for Def Jam Recordings added: “Sending our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Takeoff.”