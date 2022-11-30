Takeoff’s brother YRN Lingo pays tribute to late Migos rapper: “I have to live by your book now”

Takeoff‘s brother YRN Lingo has paid tribute to the late rapper in an emotional post on social media.

Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas in the early hours of November 1. He was 28 years old. The Migos member’s funeral took place in Atlanta, Georgia on November 11.

Taking to Instagram this week, rapper YRN Lingo shared a lengthy message about his brother Takeoff along with a series of photographs of them together. “It’s never going to be the same again,” he wrote in the caption. “But your name will live on. LongLiveTake.”

The tribute read: “Dear Take, I don’t know where to begin, I honestly still can’t believe it. My big brother, my right hand, my other half, my literal twin. The one I could call upon anytime no matter what time, weather, situation you were in. You always made sure the family was straight, even when I didn’t need anything you always gave me something.”

YRN Lingo went on to recall a time when the pair were children and Takeoff told him, “When I make it rapping, you can ask me for anything. I mean anything”.

The messaged continued: “I hate that I have to move on with my life without you physically here, I wish I could just stop time and wait, but I know what can’t happen.

“It’s a lot of things I’m going to miss about you, I could name them but it would be a full list and that would take forever. I looked up to you more than anyone on this earth and I will never stop looking up to you.”

YRN Lingo then vowed to “carry” Takeoff’s name “until the day I die”, adding: “I was the pupil to the teacher.”

He wrote: “You thought [sic] me things and brought me places that [a] majority of the people can say they never seen or heard, level-headed, nothing ever got to you unless it had to do with family or money. You always stayed in your lane and never bothered anyone. Quiet, but very well-spoken and a real HUMBLE GIANT.”

Later, YRN Lingo described Takeoff as one of God’s “purest angles” and said he was “still trying to understand this life thing”.

“Just help me and guide me through this hell on earth, cause it’s going to be hard, super hard without you bro,” he said, going on to list the things he’ll miss about his brother.

“I have to live by your book now, think before I speak, love the family before anyone and put my faith in God,” YRN Lingo wrote. “I will see you again one day in heaven brother along with my great grandma. I’ll take care of Mama and Heaven down here. Take you fulfilled your purpose and more. You will forever remain in my heart, our hearts.”

You can see the full message in YRN Lingo’s post above.

Earlier this month, Quavo’s sister shared an appeal for Takeoff’s killer to be found “by any means”.

Elsewhere, Offset posted an emotional tribute to his late Migos bandmate, as did Quavo. The latter called his nephew “by far the funniest person in [the] room”. Offset wrote: “My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words.”