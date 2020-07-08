Talib Kweli suggests new Black Star album may never be released

Talib Kweli, one half of rap duo Black Star alongside Mos Def/Yasiin Bey, has suggested that the new Black Star album may never see the light of day.

In a series of frustrated Tweets yesterday (July 8), Kweli mentions the album release was hindered by “interlopers and culture vultures”. He also notes the record had “been done for over a year” and that he “paid for the whole album” himself.

Too many interlopers and culture vultures in the way. This album been done for over a year. I paid for the whole album myself. Too many greedy people in the way stopping us from working with Madlib. I wash my hands of it at this point. https://t.co/UUz54NHEGP — Talib Kweli Greene (@TalibKweli) July 7, 2020

I'm tired of being silent about this. I tried my best y'all. Flew around the globe. Paid for this out of pocket. All for the culture. I'm a fan of Black Star too. I want to see this come out as bad as y'all do, or… https://t.co/2zHbZ5pmqZ — Talib Kweli Greene (@TalibKweli) July 8, 2020

The veteran rapper then delivered a longer explanation on a since-deleted Instagram post.

I paid for it to be recorded. That doesn't make me the owner of Madlib beats. We have to reach a deal with Madlib but there's people in the way who are trying to make money for themselves off this deal. https://t.co/UhizhFIbeL — Talib Kweli Greene (@TalibKweli) July 8, 2020

Kweli clarified to a fan that even though he paid for the recording out of pocket, he still did not own the rights to Madlib’s production, claiming lawyers and managers were getting in the way.

It's managers and lawyers not a label that's in the way. https://t.co/W7KfvMJrvI — Talib Kweli Greene (@TalibKweli) July 8, 2020

Kweli originally announced that the new Black Star album was finished late last year. “This project with Madlib is done,” Kweli said on an episode of Apple Music’s Beats 1.

“We’re just trying to figure out when and how to release it.”