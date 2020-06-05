Rough Trade Publishing has teamed up with Bank Robber Music to release Talk – Action = Zero, a new compilation album honouring black victims of police brutality.

The compilation is released on Bandcamp today (June 5) as the platform waives all of its revenue shares for 24 hours to directly benefit artists and labels.

All proceeds from the Talk – Action = Zero compilation will be donated to the Black Visions Collective, a Minnesota-based organisation that aims to champion black leadership and community in the US state.

The compilation boasts unreleased material from the likes of Jesse Malin, Phantogram, Jay Watts, Bartees Strange, Matthew Caws, Lonemoon, Rogue Wave, and Crashing Hotels. Other contributions include Nick Andre, Worriers, Lateef the Truth Speaker, Sulene, Superchunk, and Damon & Naomi.

Bandcamp Friday starts now. Here’s a list of artists and labels with special releases, including many donating to organizations in support of racial justice and change. https://t.co/G5W0kdakHz — bandcamp (@Bandcamp) June 5, 2020

“We as a small company have always been committed to our artist community, but it would be a disservice to not recognise that the music we love and the roster of artists we represent are influenced by Black culture,” Emily Roman of Bank Robber Music said.

“The artist and the Black community are in the midst of changing times. We wanted to use our platform to amplify the two communities that allow us to do what we love every day in this industry. We are extremely grateful for all the artists we work with who quickly mobilised to be a part of this benefit compilation. We are here for our artists, and we stand with Black Lives Matter. This is the time to dive in, dig deep and take action.”

It comes in the same week as global protests against the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody.

He was pinned down by the neck by officer Derek Chauvin, who has since been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. As well as Chauvin, three other officers now all face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.