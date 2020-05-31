Tamara and the Dreams, Jack R Reilly playing ‘Stay At Home Sundays’ livestream tonight

Indie-pop artist Tamara and the Dreams and singer-songwriter Jack R Reilly will appear as part of a new livestream series called ‘Stay At Home Sundays’ tonight (May 31).

Sal Viejo and Don’t Text Ur Ex will also appear as part of the event. It’s all kicking off over Instagram from 7PM AEST tonight.

Stay At Home Sundays launched with an inaugural event earlier this month. It bills itself as an “independent Australian music streaming series, aiming to promote the best up-and-coming artists from around Australia.”

Tamara and the Dreams – the project of Melbourne songwriter Tamara Reichman – shared new single ‘FUNNY!’ late last month. The track sees Reichman examine the ramifications of “sarcasm, irony and meme culture”.

“When we build our identities around being ‘funny’ all of the time, we often end up hiding up our true selves.”

Meanwhile, Jack R Reilly released latest single ‘Where You Find Yourself’ back in March of this year. Reilly appeared as part of a similar livestream event titled Rockin’ the Burrows back in April, which featured other DIY indie and punk acts such as Carb on Carb and Nothing Really.

Stay Home Sundays is, of course, one of many livestream initiatives that have sprung up since the introduction of social distancing measures to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Livestream festival Isol-Aid returned for its 11th weekend in a row yesterday (May 30). The lineup included the likes of Kee’ahn, Saint Lane, Dancing Water and more.