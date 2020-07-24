Tame Impala links up with 070 Shake for ‘Guilty Conscience’ remix

Tame Impala has given an assist to rapper 070 Shake with a remix of her track ‘Guilty Conscience.’

The original track is the fourth single take from Shake’s debut album ‘Modus Vivendi,’ released in January this year. It followed singles ‘Morrow’, ‘Nice To Have’ and ‘Under The Moon’.

Kevin Parker and 070 Shake have previously collaborated with Kanye West on his track ‘Violent Crimes,’ which closed his 2018 album ‘Ye.’

Listen to the ‘Guilty Conscience’ remix below:

This is the first remix Kevin Parker has provided for another artist since Miguel‘s ‘Waves’ in 2016.

The track also marks the second Tame Impala-involved track since their fourth album ‘The Slow Rush’ dropped in February, following The Streets’ ‘Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better’.

“I’ve always considered Tame Impala as a thing that people can use to escape from whatever the physical strains and problems in their life are,” Parker told NME back in February.

“Tame Impala is the fantasy [fiction] of music. It’s The Lord Of The Rings.”

Parker also recently sat down with NME to discuss Tame Impala’s third album ‘Currents’ in commemoration of the album’s five-year anniversary.

“I learnt to just give it a shot,” Parker said of the album.

“Don’t think about what could be wrong with it. Don’t think about what could be wrong with it; think what could be right.”