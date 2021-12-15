Tame Impala and Tyler, The Creator to headline 2022 BUKU Music + Art Project

The line-up for next year’s edition of the BUKU Music + Art Project has been announced, with Tyler, The Creator and Tame Impala set to headline the New Orleans festival.

The two-day event is set to go down across the weekend of Friday March 25 and Saturday 26. Per the festival’s website, it’ll take place “against the backdrop of the Market Street Power Plant along the banks of the Mississippi River”, and promises to deliver “all the energy and vibes of an underground warehouse party while simultaneously celebrating the progressive subculture of New Orleans”.

Joining the aforementioned headliners will be over 55 acts spanning a wide range of genres, with acts like 100 Gecs, Kali Uchis, Trippie Redd and Dom Dolla bumping shoulders with KennyHoopla, Taking Back Sunday, Glass Animals and Baby Keem.

Take a look at the full lineup below:

Tickets for the 17+ festival go on sale later this month, with a presale starting at 10am CST this Friday (December 17). Weekend passes will be available then in four tiers – GA, GA+, VIP and Too BUKU – with single-day tickets due to be made available sometime in January. More info on that can be found on The BUKU Project’s website.

Last week saw Tame Impala share a new song titled ‘No Choice’. It comes from a forthcoming deluxe edition of the band’s most recent album, ‘The Slow Rush’, which is set for release in February. The original ‘Slow Rush’ album landed in February of 2020, and was supported by singles like ‘Borderline’, ‘Posthumous Forgiveness’, ‘Lost In Yesterday’, and ‘Is It True’.

In a four-star review, NME writer Thomas Smith praised ‘The Slow Rush’ as an evolution of Tame Impala’s sound, saying the band were “unlikely to lose any fans by embracing Parker’s pop sensibilities – genres are history, man – but you have to admire their wilful desire to push into new directions”.

As for Tyler, the rapper released his chart-topping sixth album, ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’, back in June. NME gave it a four-star review, with writer Luke Morgan Britton saying it “stands as an all-encompassing culmination of Tyler’s ever-varying sound, showing that growth isn’t always linear and that artists can be a multitude of things.”