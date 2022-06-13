Tame Impala have announced a headline set at this year’s Desert Daze Festival to mark the ten year anniversary of their second album ‘Lonerism’.

The psych-rock stars will play the 2012 album in its entirety at the California festival, which takes place from September 30 to October 2 and is also celebrating its tenth anniversary.

The lineup for the rest of the festival has also been announced, with Iggy Pop and King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard joining Tame Impala as headliners. Further down the bill, the likes of Perfume Genius, Sleaford Mods, Sky Ferreira, Aldous Harding and JPEGMAFIA will also perform.

10 years of Desert Daze. 10 years of Lonerism. One you. Passes on sale 6/16 at 10am PT. Payment plans available at checkout. https://t.co/utQQk4SkH4 pic.twitter.com/JKGb5m4oUG — Desert Daze (@desertdaze) June 13, 2022

It will see Tame Impala return to the festival after a planned headline set in 2018 was aborted unexpectedly. A staff member appeared onstage three songs into the Australian band’s set to announce that the gig was being cut short due to a thunderstorm, urging fans to seek shelter.

Tame Impala are currently playing a number of festival headline dates. Earlier this month, they covered The Strokes‘ 2001 hit ‘Last Nite’ during their headline set at Primavera Sound in Barcelona, after the latter were unable to perform at the festival due to a band member testing positive for COVID-19.

The cover was performed as the first song of the encore. It marked the first time Tame Impala had performed the song, and frontman Kevin Parker indicated it would be the last when introducing it, saying: “Probably never again. It’s just for you guys.”

Elsewhere, the band recently teamed up with Diana Ross for a collaborative single ‘Turn Up The Sunshine’. The song will appear on the soundtrack for the latest film in the Despicable Me franchise, Minions: The Rise Of Gru.