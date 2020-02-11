Tame Impala announce Aussie listening parties for new album

Tame Impala have announced listening parties for their much-anticipated fourth studio album, ‘The Slow Rush’.

Fans can be among the first to hear the new record on February 12 at Sydney’s Civic Underground and Melbourne’s Globe Alley. Doors for both parties open at 10pm local time, and it’s first in best dressed. The events are also restricted to patrons 18 years of age and above. Check out the details below.

SYDNEY & MELBOURNE! The Slow Rush listening parties – Wednesday Feb 12 pic.twitter.com/idRBzb3dtT — Spinning Top (@Spinning_Top) February 10, 2020

The Melbourne and Sydney locations join a previously announced listening party in frontman Kevin Parker’s hometown of Fremantle. That event takes place at the Aardvark Bar on February 13, the eve of the album’s release. For more details, view the tweet below.

FREMANTLE • The Slow Rush Listening Party / Feb 13 / Aardvark Bar pic.twitter.com/NrUVwghmRy — Spinning Top (@Spinning_Top) February 8, 2020

‘The Slow Rush’ is Tame Impala’s first studio album since 2015’s ‘Currents’. The long-awaited full-length record features the previously released singles ‘Borderline’, ‘It Might Be Time’ and ‘Lost in Yesterday’, the latter of which received a dreamy ’70s-inspired video treatment late last month.

Earlier today (February 11), Tame Impala added a second show to the Melbourne stop of their upcoming Australia tour, due to overwhelming demand. The band announced that they would play the Rod Laver Arena for a second night on April 24, after their April 23 show sold out. Tickets for the new date will go on sale on Friday (February 14) from 2pm AEDT onwards.

Besides Melbourne, the Aussie rockers will also play shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide and Perth. Meanwhile, the tour’s sole New Zealand show will be held at the Spark Arena in Auckland.

Last month, Tame Impala were announced as the winners of Best Australian Band at the NME Awards 2020. They also nabbed the trophy for Best Australian Song with ‘Borderline’. Check out the full list of NME Awards 2020 Australia winners.