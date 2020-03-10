Tame Impala covered Lady Gaga during the opening night of their ‘The Slow Rush’ tour in San Diego last night (March 9).

The Kevin Parker-led band kicked off their latest tour at the Pechanga Arena in the California city yesterday in support of their recently released fourth album.

The first half of the show included a cover of Gaga’s 2016 single ‘Perfect Illusion’, which Parker co-wrote for the singer’s fifth album ‘Joanne’. You can watch fan-shot footage of the cover, which made its live debut last night, below.

.@tameimpala adds "Perfect Illusion" to their tour setlist! Gaga and Kevin Parker, the band's lead vocalist, worked on the song back in 2016. ✨ pic.twitter.com/cRm4h6POEI — GAGA NOTIFY (@gaganotify) March 10, 2020

Advertisement

tame impala just played perfect illusion omg pic.twitter.com/mPZAC2cadf — chris (@chrisvhayton) March 10, 2020

A number of live debuts were also given to such ‘The Slow Rush’ tracks as ‘One More Year’, ‘Posthumous Forgiveness’ and ‘Is It True’, while ‘Currents’ album tracks ‘Reality In Motion’ and ‘Past Life’ were also played live for the first time.

You can see a selection of fan-shot clips from last night’s Tame Impala show, as well as the setlist from the gig, below.

Advertisement

Tame Impala played:

One More Year

Borderline

Reality in Motion

Posthumous Forgiveness

Alter Ego

Perfect Illusion (Lady Gaga cover)

Expectation

Lost In Yesterday

Elephant

Breathe Deeper

Apocalypse Dreams

Past Life

Nangs

Feels Like We Only Go Backwards

New Person, Same Old Mistakes

Is It True

Glimmer

Let It Happen

Encore: The Less I Know the Better

Eventually

Tame Impala will next play live in the UK at All Points East Festival in east London on May 23.

Last week, Tame Impala performed ‘Breathe Deeper’ and ‘Lost In Yesterday’ for the first time on US TV.