Tame Impala, Erykah Badu, Jorja Smith lead 24-hour NTS livestream

Tame Impala, Erykah Badu, Jorja Smith and a slew of other artists will perform in NTS’s 24-hour livestream concert dubbed Remote Utopias.

The event kicks off on May 2 at 10am BST/6pm AEDT, and will feature performances from over 50 artists, including Black Midi, Deb Never, Four Tet, JME, JPEGMAFIA, Rejjie Snow, Skrillex, Weyes Blood and Sunn O))).

Check out the full line-up below:

The livestream will raise funds for The Global Foodbanking Network, a charity providing food to those in need around the globe. The stream will concurrently broadcast two live “stages”, aiming to emulate the setup of a music festival.

In a statement, NTS described Remote Utopias as “a 24hr radio takeover across two live channels, bringing together musicians, DJs, artists and filmmakers from across the globe for a whirlwind of music of all genres, exclusive premieres, radio and live video streams”.

While some artists are expected to perform on the live-stream, others have more elaborate plans in store. According to NTS’s website, Badu will lead a guided meditation during her live-stream and JME will present a radio show about his favourite video game music.

Aside from the musicians featured, Remote Utopias will showcase the work of poets, photographers, visual artists and filmmakers from around the globe.

To tune in to the livestream and for more information, head to the NTS website.