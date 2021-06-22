Tame Impala have announced two new Hollywood Bowl shows as part of their rescheduled headline tour for 2021.

The Kevin Parker-led group were forced to cut short a run of gigs in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic following the release of their latest album, ‘The Slow Rush’, the previous month.

Today (June 22), it has been confirmed that Parker and co. will perform at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl amphitheatre on November 2 and November 3, 2021. Appearing as a special guest on both nights will be Perfume Genius.

Advertisement

Tickets for the pair of outdoor Tame Impala concerts go on general sale this Thursday (June 24) at 10am Pacific. Fans can access a limited amount of pre-sale tickets from here by using the code “Rushium”.

Tame Impala plays the @HollywoodBowl on November 2nd & 3rd, 2021. Special guest @perfumegenius.

Fan pre-sale begins in 10 minutes, code: Rushiumhttps://t.co/UOc4JSbFLy pic.twitter.com/YgRceZlBhi — Tame Impala (@tameimpala) June 22, 2021

The band’s 2021 live schedule – spanning September and November – also includes their previously announced headline performances at Bonnaroo Festival, Life Is Beautiful and Outside Lands.

Tickets purchased for the rescheduled shows can be carried over to the new dates, with the option to receive a refund from the point of purchase. You can see the full schedule for the Slow Rush Tour here.

Tame Impala teased the announcement yesterday (June 21) by sharing a cryptic minute-long video advertising a fake drug called Rushium.

Advertisement

Back in April, the band performed a special live-streamed concert to mark the 10th anniversary of their debut album ‘Innerspeaker’ – check out NME‘s five-star review of the virtual gig here.

It was announced last month that Tame Impala will headline next summer’s Primavera Sound alongside the likes of The Strokes, Lorde, Dua Lipa and more.