Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker performs ‘On Track’ for Music From The Home Front

Tame Impala. Credit: Neil Krug

Appearing as part of the live-streamed Music From The Home Front ANZAC Day concert, Tame Impala bandleader Kevin Parker performed an acoustic version of ‘On Track’ acoustically last night (April 25).

Check out the performance below:

‘On Track’ comes from Tame Impala’s fourth album ‘The Slow Rush’, released back in February.

Parker was one of a slew of Australian and New Zealand artists who joined forces to appear as part of the Music From The Home Front concert. Other acts on the lineup included Courtney Barnett, DMA’S, Tones and I, Delta Goodrem and more.

The event was conceptualised by Frontier Touring CEO Michael Gudinski, with help from Jimmy Barnes, in honour of ANZAC Day and workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement announcing the event, Gudinski commented: “Throughout history music has helped people through times of hardship.”

“Music From The Home Front is about uniting Australian and New Zealanders through the power of music in a time that we all need a bit of hope and happiness.”

Earlier this week, Parker appeared on the Song Exploder podcast to discuss ‘The Slow Rush’ single ‘It Might Be Time’.

