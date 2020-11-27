Tame Impala want to play “smaller shows” in Australia over the summer

Tame Impala mastermind Kevin Parker has revealed he’s keen to play some smaller venues over the Australian summer.

In a new interview, Parker expressed an eagerness to return to the stage in a more understated fashion ahead of Australian arena dates late next year.

“I miss those smaller shows, those sweaty, intimate shows – it’s a vibe that can’t be replaced,” Parker told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“It’s not the same in an arena or a stadium. This year has been all about having a good excuse to do something you wouldn’t normally do so if it’s an excuse to do some smaller shows, I would love that.”

Tame Impala recently postponed their Australian launch tour behind latest album ‘The Slow Rush’ to December 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was originally scheduled to take place in April of this year.

Earlier this week, Tame Impala picked up five awards at the Australian ARIAs, including Album of the Year and Best Rock Album for ‘The Slow Rush’. They also won Best Group, causing some confusion given the band’s status as largely the solo project of Parker.

“The music sounds like a band, which I guess has always been the source of confusion for people,” Parker told SMH.

“For all intents and purposes, I am a solo artist – I make music in my studio by myself and I bring it to the world.”

The band also shared a remotely-filmed live performance of ‘On Track’ as part of the awards ceremony. Parker was joined by a host of frequent live collaborators, including former touring bassist Nick Allbrook, who left the band in 2013 to focus on other projects such as POND.

Their fourth studio album, Tame Impala released ‘The Slow Rush’ back in February of this year. In a four-star review, NME called the album a “57-minute flex of every musical muscle in Parker’s body”.

“It is, overall, an exhilarating listen… This band aren’t rock music’s saviours; they’re so much more than that.”