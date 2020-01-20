Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker says he tried to give ‘The Less I Know The Better’ to Mark Ronson

Tame Impala‘s Kevin Parker says that he almost gave away one of his biggest hits to super-producer Mark Ronson.

‘The Less I Know The Better’, which has over 453 million plays on Spotify (more than any other song by Parker’s psych project), was released on Tame Impala’s 2015 album ‘Currents’.

In a new interview with GQ Australia, Parker has now revealed that at first he intended to give the song to Ronson — before then having a change of heart.

Advertisement

“I gave it to Mark Ronson for his album, but I took it back. I was putting off telling him that I wanted to use it for me,” Parker said.

“I was in America recording with him for a few days. I was like, ‘OK now, [I’ve] got to tell him I want it for me.’ When I finally mustered up the strength, he was like, ‘Oh yeah, dude, I was going to say this song is yours. I feel like I’ve stolen your hard drive!’ He was thinking the same thing anyway.”

“I don’t know if he regrets it now,” he continued. “I don’t know if he knows how successful it is… and if he realised the song was going to be as successful back then. He’s obviously not exactly kicking himself.

Elsewhere in the interview, Parker discussed his ambition to not repeat the same style of his previous records when it came to writing his much-anticipated fourth album ‘The Slow Rush’.

“I would never want to do an album that sounds like I know exactly what I’m doing. That’s why I never wanted the same album twice because it’s like, ‘I’ve done that’,” he said.

Advertisement

“I could make ‘Innerspeaker 2.0’ in about 24 hours because I know exactly how to. But I think that would sound really boring.”

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier today (January 20) that Parker is donating $300,000 to aid the relief efforts in the wake of the ongoing bushfire crisis in his native Australia.

Parker will release the next Tame Impala album ‘The Slow Rush’ on February 14, and he’ll play a number of high-profile gigs to support it — including a headline set at this year’s All Points East in London.