Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker has written a new song for his favourite Aussie Rules football team, the Fremantle Dockers.

The band’s frontman has also been named as the club’s top fan – or their #1 ticket holder – at their latest match, which was held earlier today (May 22).

“Incredibly honoured to be the new Fremantle Dockers #1 ticket holder,” Parker wrote on Instagram. “I will cherish this forever. Hope the fans like the song. Go Freo.”

In an IGTV video, the musician spoke more about his love for the club and why he had chosen to write a new song for them. “One of the first things I was thinking about when the invitation for #1 ticket holder came up was ‘what can I give back to the club? How can I contribute?’,” he said.

“I’ve been a big Freo fan for a long time, like we all have, and just more and more I’ve felt a bond with Fremantle and the Fremantle club.”

While the full song hasn’t been shared online at present, Parker’s new composition was played at halftime during today’s game and a clip can be found on Fremantle Dockers’ Instagram Story at the time of writing.

The track features big, stomping drums and the repetition of the team’s shortened name, “Freo”.

Meanwhile, Tame Impala are set to headline a handful of festivals across North America this summer. The latest event they have been confirmed for is Delaware’s Firefly Festival, while they will also appear at Bonnaroo and Life Is Beautiful.

In March, their 2010 album ‘Innerspeaker’ turned 10 and a short film titled InnerSpeaker Memories was released to mark the milestone anniversary. It contained never-before-seen footage from the recording of the album which helped propel Parker to international renown.