Tame Impala launch initiatives to reduce tour carbon footprint

Tame Impala have teamed up with non-profit environmental organisation REVERB to reduce the carbon footprint of their upcoming world tour.

The Kevin Parker-fronted band revealed on Facebook that the partnership will help them “reduce the environmental footprint of touring and help fight climate change”.

Check out the post below.

Tame Impala together with REVERB have committed to neutralise their carbon emissions by “funding projects around the world that directly eliminate greenhouse gases”, according to the organisation’s website.

The Aussie outfit also plan to carry out other environmentally friendly initiatives while on the road: Unused catered food and hotel toiletries will be donated to local shelters while recycling is encouraged backstage and on tour buses. The band and crew will also be supplied with reusable water bottles.

There will also be a REVERB Eco-Village set up at every show on the tour, where concertgoers can learn more about the non-profit’s unCHANGEit Campaign. Attendees can also connect with other organisations that are “making a positive impact on the environment at a local level” and fill up their bottles at free refill stations, among other initiatives.

The upcoming tour is in support of Tame Impala’s recently released fourth studio album, ‘The Slow Rush’. NME’s Thomas Smith called the record an “exhilarating listen” in a four-star review.