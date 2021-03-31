Tame Impala will perform their debut album ‘Innerspeaker’ in its entirety during an upcoming live-streamed show.

The group will continue celebrating the record’s 10th anniversary by playing a special online gig at Wave House, the Western Australia studio where Kevin Parker recorded the LP over 10 years ago.

Fans can tune into the broadcast from a choice of three timezones – Australia/New Zealand/Asia, UK/Europe, and North/South America – on April 21. Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the hour-long show at 10am BST.

Tickets are available to buy now for £7.34 (plus a £1.35 service fee) here. You can see the official gig poster and announcement tweet below.

INNERSPEAKER – LIVE FROM WAVE HOUSE. Watch the band perform the album from start to finish, in the legendary studio where Kevin Parker recorded the album 10 years ago.

Tickets are on sale now from https://t.co/EKSaO1lpWT pic.twitter.com/0PcIzTTuCi — Tame Impala (@tameimpala) March 31, 2021

A special 10th anniversary version of ‘Innerspeaker’ – featuring ‘Why Won’t You Make Up Your Mind?’, ‘Solitude Is Bliss’ and ‘Alter Ego’ – was released last Friday (March 26) alongside a new short film, InnerSpeaker Memories.

The new deluxe edition of the acclaimed 2010 album includes a collage of sketches, an unearthed side-long jam, new mixes of tracks from the original record, instrumentals and a 40-page booklet.

Earlier this month, Tame Impala returned to the stage under their Tame Impala Sound System moniker in Perth, Western Australia. The stripped-back, DJ-orientated performance saw Parker play to a maskless crowd alongside bandmates Jay Watson and Dominic Simper.

Tame Impala’s latest album, ‘The Slow Rush’, was released last February. The ‘Currents’ follow-up went on to land at Number 16 in NME‘s Top 50 albums of 2020 list, where it was hailed as “a cosmic nostalgic pop behemoth that makes you long for normality”.