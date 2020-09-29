Tame Impala postpone Australian tour to December 2021

Tame Impala have postponed their Australian tour for a second time, pushing back the dates to December 2021.

The tour was initially scheduled for April this year to celebrate the release of their recent album, ‘The Slow Rush’, with Khruangbin as their support act. In March, the band made the decision to reschedule the show dates to December this year due to public gathering restrictions implemented throughout Australia.

The Australian leg of the tour will now kick off on December 7 2021, in Sydney, before moving through Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

Advertisement

Tickets that have been purchased for the shows will be honoured at the corresponding future dates. All patrons who are unable to attend the new show dates will be entitled to a full refund through their authorised point of purchase.

Tame Impala released ‘The Slow Rush’ in February this year. Upon its release, NME gave the album a four-star review, saying, “Tame Impala’s first album in five years sees them move away from guitars and into mega-pop songwriting. The results are exhilarating.”

The rescheduled Tame Impala dates are:

December, 2021

7 – Qudos Bank Area, Sydney

9 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

12 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

13 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

15 – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide

18 – RAC Arena, Perth