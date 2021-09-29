Tame Impala pushes back Australia and New Zealand tour to 2022

Tame Impala have rescheduled their Australia and New Zealand tour once again due to various COVID restrictions affecting both countries.

The tour was initially expected to take place in April 2020 in support of their latest album, ‘The Slow Rush’, but was postponed to December 2020 and subsequently December 2021. Khruangbin were originally locked in to support.

Now, the national tour will take place in October 2022. Genesis Owusu and Sycco have been confirmed as Australian support acts, while Ladyhawke will support in New Zealand.

Tickets for the new shows are on sale now through Frontier. Current ticketholders will have their passes honoured for the new dates. Refunds are available until October 22.

The announcement follows the restriction roadmaps unveiled by the Victorian and New South Wales governments, detailing what freedoms will be permitted when vaccination targets are reached later in the year.

NME gave ‘The Slow Rush’ four stars upon its release last February, saying “[their] first album in five years sees them move away from guitars and into mega-pop songwriting. The results are exhilarating”.

Tame Impala’s rescheduled Australia and New Zealand tour dates are:

OCTOBER 2022

Saturday 15 – Auckland, Spark Arena

Tuesday 18 – Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Thursday 20 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Saturday 22 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Sunday 23 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Wednesday 26 – Adelaide, Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Saturday 29 – Perth, RAC Arena