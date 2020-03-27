Tame Impala reschedule Australian tour dates for December

Tame Impala have announced their national album tour for ‘The Slow Rush’ will be pushed back to later in the year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and new government directives limiting public gatherings.

Initially slated to perform in April, Tame Impala will now be touring Australia this December. Tickets that have already been purchased will be valid for the rescheduled shows in their respective locations. In Melbourne, tickets for the April 23 show will be valid for the December 23 performance and April 24 tickets will be valid for the December 24 concert.

The tour promoters have also noted support act Khruangbin will be unable to join Tame Impala on the road for the rescheduled dates, with a new support act to be announced in the near future.

Tame Impala released their fourth studio album, ‘The Slow Rush’, in February. NME gave ‘The Slow Rush’ four out of five stars, calling it “a 57-minute flex of every musical muscle in Parker’s body”. Their Australian album tour was announced back in January.

The band recently went on to take out the top spot on triple j’s Hottest 100 of the Decade with ‘The Less I Know The Better’, while ‘The Slow Rush’ earned the station’s feature album spot upon its release.

Rescheduled Tame Impala 2020 Australian tour dates

Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre (December 8)

Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena (10)

Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (13-14)

Adelaide, Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena (16)

Perth, RAC Arena (19)