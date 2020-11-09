Tame Impala, Sampa The Great to perform at 2020 ARIA Awards

ARIA has announced the artists performing at this year’s awards ceremony.

Tame Impala, Lime Cordiale, Sampa The Great and Amy Shark are all locked in for this year’s event, taking place at Sydney’s Star Event Centre on November 25. All four acts are up for one or more awards this year.

The 2020 ARIA Awards will be proceeding without a physical audience, but will air live on the Nine Network. In a statement released at the time, chief executive Dan Rosen acknowledged this year as “a hugely challenging” one.

Advertisement

“There is no doubt that our music industry has been impacted,” he said.

“[F]irst by the bushfires and then by the COVID-19 crisis… ARIA has been working hard to ensure we are supporting Australia’s artists in their time of need.”

Other acts up for awards this year include DMA’S, Miiesha, Ruel, Troye Sivan and Alex The Astronaut.

In addition to the performers, ARIA has announced that singer-songwriter Archie Roach will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. This year marks three decades since the release of Roach’s debut album, ‘Charcoal Lane’.

“Whilst it’s been thirty years since I recorded my debut album Charcoal Lane, I do recall receiving two ARIA awards for that album,” Roach said in a statement.

Advertisement

“Through the years writing and recording my songs as well as touring, has helped me to heal and connect to audiences around the country.

“To be inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame is validation that no matter where you have come from and the struggles that you had to overcome through the years, that you can achieve great things if you set your mind and heart to it. Your achievements are only as good as the people around you and I have been blessed with a great team.”