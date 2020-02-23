Tame Impala scores second ARIA #1 album with ‘The Slow Rush’

Tame Impala have earned their second consecutive #1 album on the ARIA Albums Chart with ‘The Slow Rush’ this week.

The album debuted at #1 on the charts this week after its release on Friday 14th February. This marks the second straight #1 by Kevin Parker and co., who also hit the top spot in 2015 with ‘Currents’.

Perhaps surprisingly, ‘The Slow Rush’ blocked Justin Bieber from hitting the top spot with his first album in five years, ‘Changes’.

However, ‘The Slow Rush’ didn’t have the same luck elsewhere. On the Billboard 200, Bieber debuted at #1 while Tame Impala scored their highest position ever at #3 with their new album.

In an interview with NME, Parker explained why it took so long to make the follow up to ‘Currents’.

“I think two years ago people were starting to go, ‘So, Kevin, how about a new album?’ he said.

“And of course, the rebel of me was like, ‘Fuck off – I’m not going to do an album just because you want me to’.”

Tame Impala scored two wins at the NME Awards earlier this year, one for ‘Best Australian Band’ and one for ‘Best Australian Song’ with ‘Borderline’.

The band are about to embark on their first Australian tour in five years this coming April. Tickets are still available here.